Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 17, 2021

Today is Monday 17 May 2021, Tithi Panchami till 11:34 thereafter Shashti Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Vaisakha. Sun is in Taurus and Moon remains in Gemini till 06:51 thereafter in Cancer. Today is Shree Adya Shankaracharya Jayanti.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini till 06:51 thereafter Cancer. Nakshatra will be Punarvasu till 13:20 thereafter Pushya. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ha, Hi, Hu, He. Lucky Number will be 9. Business-oriented love to study different tactics strategies. Creative in nature. Can also be active in sports and music.

Today worship Lord Shiva Read Mahamritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.