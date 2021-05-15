Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 15, 2021

Today is Saturday 15 May 2021, Tithi Tritiya till 07:59 thereafter Chaturthi Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Vaisakh. Sun is in Taurus and Moon remains in Gemini. Today is Vinayak Chaturthi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 08:37 thereafter Ardra. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ke, Ku, Gha.

Lucky Number will be 7. Moody in nature little stubborn attached to friends. Need to concentrate more on academic studies. Future will be more bright after 25 years of age.

Today worship Hanuman and Shri Ganesh Read/chant name of Shri Ganesh or Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Black and Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.