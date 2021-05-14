Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 14, 2021

Today is Friday 14 May 2021, Tithi Tritiya All Night Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Vaisakha. Sun is in Aries till 23:23 thereafter in Taurus and Moon remains in Taurus till 19:12 thereafter in Gemini. Today is Akshay Tritiya, Shree Parashuram Jayanti and Shree Basaveshwar Jayanti

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus till 19:12 thereafter Gemini. Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ve, Vo, K. Lucky Number will be 6. Intelligent diplomatic clever in handling issues and tackling problems. Can be a good advisor, consultant Loves outdoor activities also.

Today worship Mahalaxmi Read/ chant Mahalaxmi mantra. Today it is auspicious to do anna daan or any charity to poor people. It is also good to buy Gold. Today’s colour is Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.