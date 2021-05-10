Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 10, 2021

Today is Monday 10 May 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 21:54 thereafter Amavasya Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Aries.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries. Nakshatra will be Aswini till 20:24 thereafter Bharani. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Che, Cho, L, Li. Lucky Number will be 2. Leadership qualities but need to be cautious while choosing friend circle. Need efforts to achieve good success in academic studies. Fame and money will be there only if efforts are taken in early life.

Today worship Lord Shiva Read / Mahamrityunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.