Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 9, 2021

Today is Tuesday 9 March 2021, Tithi Ekadashi till 15:01 thereafter Dwadashi Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Capricorn. Today is Vijaya Ekadhasi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Uttarashadha till 20:40 thereafter Shravana. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from J, “Kha”. Lucky Number will be 8. Child may be Stubborn, active like nature and do adventurous activities.

Today worship Goddess Kali Read Kunjika Stotre to clear out evil effects. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.