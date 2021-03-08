Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 8, 2021

Today is Monday 8 March 2021, Tithi Dashami till 15:43 thereafter Ekadashim Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 26:37 thereafter in Capricorn.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius till 26:37 thereafter in Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 20:39 thereafter uttarashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from “Bha”. The lucky Number will be 7. Intelligent, Guiding nature. Also, have some leadership qualities. Creative.

Today worship read Lord Shiva. Read Shiva-lila-amrut. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.