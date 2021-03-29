Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 29, 2021

Today is Monday 29 March 2021, Tithi Prathama till 20:53 thereafter Dvitiya Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Virgo till 25:41 thereafter Libra. Today is Dhulivandan, Vasant Utsav Prarambh.

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo till 25:41 thereafter Libra. Nakshatra will be Hast till 15:01 thereafter Chitra. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from P. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today worship Lord Shiva read/chant Shiv Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.