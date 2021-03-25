Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 25, 2021

Today is Thursday 25 March 2021, Tithi Ekadashi 09:46 thereafter Dwadashi Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Cancer till 22:47 thereafter Leo. Today is Aamlaki Ekadashi

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer till 22:47 thereafter Leo. Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 22:47 thereafter Magha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from H . Lucky Number will be 6. Need to take precautions related to health till 1.5 years of age. Interest will develop in tourism and music.

Today worship Lord Vishnu Shri Krishna and also Amla Tree Read/chant name of Shri Krishna. Today’s colour is Light Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.