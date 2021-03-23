Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 23, 2021

Today is Tuesday 23 March 2021, Tithi Navami till 10:06 Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Gemini till 16:29 thereafter Cancer.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini till 16:29 thereafter Cancer. Nakshatra will be Punarvasu till 22:44 thereafter Pushya. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from C, H. Lucky Number will be 4. Love to be social, Interested in sports and literature. Need to take efforts to achieve goals.

Today worship Goddess Kali read/chant Kunjika Stotre. Today’s colour is Red. Start of any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.