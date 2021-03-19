Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 19, 2021

Today is Friday 19 March 2021, Tithi Shashti till 28:47 Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Taurus.

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus. Nakshatra will be Kritika till 13:42 thereafter Rohini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from V, U. Lucky Number will be 9. Love to be nature. Like to do activities related to nature wild life etc. Will be emotional and sensitive.

Today worship Goddess Annapurna. Today do Annadan which will improve your health problems. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.