Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 18, 2021

Today is Thursday 18 March 2021, Tithi Panchami till 26:08. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Aries till 17:20 thereafter Taurus.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries till 17:20 thereafter Taurus. Nakshatra will be Bharani till 10:33 thereafter Kritika. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from I, V. Lucky Number will be 8. Might be little stubborn will have interest in sports and arts sector.

Today worship Lord Vishnu, Guru read/chant Vishnu and Guru name. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.