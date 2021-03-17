Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 17, 2021

Today is Wednesday 17 March 2021, Tithi Chaturthi till 23:28 thereafter Panchami. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Aries. Today is Vinayak Chathurthi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries. Nakshatra will be Aswini till 07:29 thereafter Bharani. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from L, I . The lucky Number will be 7. Curiosity of getting knowledge and getting things known to him/her of different sectors. Can be a knowledgeable person in Agriculture.

Today worship Lord Ganesh read/chant Ganesh stotre or name. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.