Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 16, 2021

Today is Tuesday 16 March 2021, Tithi Tritiya till 20:58 thereafter Chaturthi Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Aries.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries. Nakshatra will be Aswini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from A. Lucky Number will be 6. The child might be interested in art literature and politics. Love to spend on items of his/her likes.

Today worship Goddess Durga read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.