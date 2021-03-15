Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 15, 2021

Today is Monday 15 March 2021, Tithi Dvitiya till 18:48 thereafter Tritiya Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Pieces till 28:42 thereafter in Aries.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces till 28:42 thereafter Aries. Nakshatra will be Revati. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from D. Lucky Number will be 5. The child will have a sensitive personality, be disciplined, and like nature. Take care of health in April may of 2021.

Today worship Lord Shiva. Chant Maha Mritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White or Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.