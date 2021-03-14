Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 14, 2021

Today is Sunday 14 March 2021, Tithi Prathama (Pratipada) till 17:05 thereafter Dvitiya Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Aquarius till 18:02 thereafter Pieces and Moon remains in Pieces.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces. Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from D. Lucky Number will be 4. The child will be loving supportive and may look for too many goals.

Today worship Lord Vishnu and Sun (Surya) Read or chant Gayatri Mantra and Vishnu Sahastra Namavali. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.