Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 10, 2021

Today is Wednesday 10 March 2021, Tithi Dwadashi till 14:39 thereafter Trayodashi Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Capricorn. Today is Pradosh.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Shravana till 21:01 thereafter Dhanishta. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from “Kha”, G. Lucky Number will be 9. Supportive in nature and loves to be people. Ambitious.

Today worship Lord Vitthal read or chant Mantra of Lord Vitthal. Today’s colour is Light Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.