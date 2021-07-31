Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 31, 2021

Today is Saturday 31 July 2021, Tithi Ashtami All Night Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Aries. Today is Kalashtami.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries. Nakshatra will be Aswini till 16:36 thereafter Bharani. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Cho, La, Li, Lu. The lucky Number will be 7. Like Comfortable clothes, taking on leadership roles; great careers in sports, and challenging environments.

Today worship Shani Read Shani Stotre. Today’s colour is Black. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.