Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 29, 2021

Today is Thursday 29 July 2021, Tithi Shashti till 27:53 Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Pieces.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces. Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada till 12:01 thereafter Revati. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Tra, De, Do. The lucky Number will be 5. Can be musicians, painters, and any career that involves working in the shadows. Like music, romance, swimming.

Today worship Guru Chant Guru Mantra. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.