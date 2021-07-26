Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 26, 2021

Today is Monday 26 July 2021, Tithi Tritiya till 26:53 Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Aquarius.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 10:25 thereafter Satabisha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ge, Go, Sa, Si. Lucky Number will be 2 . Fighting for causes, intellectual conversations; brings enthusiasm, excitement, and innovations to their workplace.

Today worship Lord Shiva Read Mahamritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.