Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 24, 2021

Today is Saturday 24 July 2021, Tithi Purnima till 08:05 thereafter Prathama 29:49 (Leap) Purnimant month is Ashadha and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Capricorn.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Uttarashadha till 12:39 thereafter Shravana. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ja, Ji, Khi, Khu, Khe. The lucky Number will be 9. Stable, calm mindset. Love nature and animals. Consistency and hardworking nature.

Today worship Hanuman Read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.