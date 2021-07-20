Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 20, 2021

Today is Tuesday 20 July 2021, Tithi Ekadashi till 19:17 thereafter Dwadashi Purnimant month is Ashadha and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi. Chaturmasya Prarambh (starts).

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 20:31 thereafter Jyeshta. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ni, Nu, Ne. The lucky number will be 5. Resourceful, powerful, Great leaders and guides; suspicion leading them to strange behavioural patterns.

Today worship Goddess Durga, Lord Vishnu/Vittal, Read/chant Vishnu/Vittal name, and Durga Kavach. Today keep fast for the well-being of family and health. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.