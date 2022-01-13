e-Paper Get App

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 13, 2022

Today, Thursday (January 13) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Ekadashi till 19:32 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Paushaand Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Taurus. Today is Putrada Ekadashi / Bhogi.

Nakshatra will be Kritika till 17:05 thereafter Rohini. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from U,E,O,Va. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date13-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:15
Sunset18:18
Moon set 28:09:00
Moon rise14:40
TithiEkadashi till 19:32 thereafter Dwadashi
PakshaShukla
NakshatraKritika till 17:05 thereafter Rohini
Yoga Subha
KaranaVisti (Bhadra)
VaarGuruvara(Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:10 - 15:33
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:25 -13:09
SubhMuhurat07:16 - 08:39&16:56 - 18:19

