Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 13, 2022

Today, Thursday (January 13) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Ekadashi till 19:32 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Paushaand Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Taurus. Today is Putrada Ekadashi / Bhogi.
Nakshatra will be Kritika till 17:05 thereafter Rohini. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from U,E,O,Va. Lucky Number will be 2.
Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|13-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:15
|Sunset
|18:18
|Moon set
|28:09:00
|Moon rise
|14:40
|Tithi
|Ekadashi till 19:32 thereafter Dwadashi
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Kritika till 17:05 thereafter Rohini
|Yoga
|Subha
|Karana
|Visti (Bhadra)
|Vaar
|Guruvara(Thursday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Pausha
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishabha (Taurus)
|Sun Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|14:10 - 15:33
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:25 -13:09
|SubhMuhurat
|07:16 - 08:39&16:56 - 18:19
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)