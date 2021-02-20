Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 20, 2021

Today is Saturday 20 February 2021, Tithi Ashtami. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Taurus.

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus. Nakshatra will be Rohini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from V. Lucky Number will be 9. Dynamic personality and having an aura of magnetic charisma, can easily win the heart of your love interest.

Today worship Lord Hanuman. Today’s colour is Dark Blue. Start of any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.