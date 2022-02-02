e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 2, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Wednesday (February 2) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Prathama till 08:30 thereafter Dvitiya till 30:15 (Leap). Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and and Moon remains in Aquarius.

Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 17:51 thereafter Satabisha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Gu,Ge,Go,Sa. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Vitthal and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date02-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:13
Sunset18:30
Moon set 19:48
Moon rise31:52:00
TithiPrathama till 08:30 thereafter Dvitiya
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Dhanishta till 17:51 thereafter Satabisha
Yoga Variyan
KaranaBhava till 08:30 thereafter Balava till 19:18 thereafter Kaulava
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:52 ? 14:17
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:28 ? 12:52

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 06:49 AM IST
