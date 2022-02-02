Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 2, 2022

Today, Wednesday (February 2) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Prathama till 08:30 thereafter Dvitiya till 30:15 (Leap). Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and and Moon remains in Aquarius.

Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 17:51 thereafter Satabisha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Gu,Ge,Go,Sa. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Vitthal and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 02-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:13 Sunset 18:30 Moon set 19:48 Moon rise 31:52:00 Tithi Prathama till 08:30 thereafter Dvitiya Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Dhanishta till 17:51 thereafter Satabisha Yoga Variyan Karana Bhava till 08:30 thereafter Balava till 19:18 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:52 ? 14:17 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:28 ? 12:52

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 06:49 AM IST