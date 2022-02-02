Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 2, 2022

Today, Wednesday (February 2) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Prathama till 08:30 thereafter Dvitiya till 30:15 (Leap). Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and and Moon remains in Aquarius.
Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 17:51 thereafter Satabisha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Gu,Ge,Go,Sa. Lucky Number will be 1.
Today, worshiping Lord Vitthal and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|02-Feb-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:13
|Sunset
|18:30
|Moon set
|19:48
|Moon rise
|31:52:00
|Tithi
|Prathama till 08:30 thereafter Dvitiya
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Dhanishta till 17:51 thereafter Satabisha
|Yoga
|Variyan
|Karana
|Bhava till 08:30 thereafter Balava till 19:18 thereafter Kaulava
|Vaar
|Buddhavara (Wednesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Magha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|12:52 ? 14:17
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|Subh Muhurat
|11:28 ? 12:52
