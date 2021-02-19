Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 19, 2021

Today is Friday 19 February 2021, Tithi Saptami. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Aries till 09:39 thereafter Taurus. Today is Ratha Saptami.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries till 09:39 thereafter Taurus. Nakshatra will be Kritika. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from I, V. Lucky Number will be 8. The child will bring prosperity, increase in financial status. Need attachments.

Today worship Annapuraneshwari. And Lord Surya. Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange and Golden. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.