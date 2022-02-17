e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 17, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Thursday (February 17) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Prathama till 22:39 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Gurupratipada.

Nakshatra will be Magha till 16:09 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Mu,Me,Mo,Ta. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Sadguru and reading Saibavani / Dattabavani stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date17-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:06
Sunset18:38
Moon set 31:45:00
Moon rise19:21
TithiPrathama till 22:39 thereafter Dvitiya
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Magha till 16:09 thereafter Poorvaphalguni
Yoga Atiganda
KaranaBalava till 10:36 thereafter Kaulava
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:19 ? 15:45
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:30 -13:16
Subh Muhurat07:07 ? 08:33 & 17:12 - 18:38

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 05:47 AM IST
Advertisement