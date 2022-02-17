Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 17, 2022

Today, Thursday (February 17) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Prathama till 22:39 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Gurupratipada.

Nakshatra will be Magha till 16:09 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Mu,Me,Mo,Ta. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Sadguru and reading Saibavani / Dattabavani stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 17-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:06 Sunset 18:38 Moon set 31:45:00 Moon rise 19:21 Tithi Prathama till 22:39 thereafter Dvitiya Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Magha till 16:09 thereafter Poorvaphalguni Yoga Atiganda Karana Balava till 10:36 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 14:19 ? 15:45 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:30 -13:16 Subh Muhurat 07:07 ? 08:33 & 17:12 - 18:38

