Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 17, 2021

Today is Wednesday 17 February 2021, Tithi Shashti Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Aries.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries. Nakshatra will be Aswini. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from “Cha”. The lucky Number will be 6. Diplomatic but sensitive towards family. Ready to achieve some challenging goals.

Today worship Lord Krishna. Today’s colour is Green. Start of any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.