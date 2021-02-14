Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 14, 2021

Today is Sunday 14 February 2021, Tithi Tritiya Purnimant month is Magha, and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Aquarius till 10:08 thereafter in Pisces.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius till 10:08 thereafter in Pisces. Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 16:31 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from S. Lucky Number will be 3. The child will be ambitious and will gain fame.

Today chant Surya Mantra will increase your prestige level. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.