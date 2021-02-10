Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 10, 2021

Today is Wednesday 10 February 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. Sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Capricorn.

Newborn baby Moon sign will be Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Uttarashadha. Today’s newborn baby name word as per Moon sign will start from “Khi”. The lucky Number will be 8. Newborn baby will be an excellent organiser. Will achieve their goals once decided on their own. Precautions related to skin must be taken in future.

Today worship Shree Krishana or Lord Vitthal chant the name of Lord Krishna or Vitthal to have peace of mind. Today’s colour is Green. Start of any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.