Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 03:26 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 29, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Wednesday (December 29) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 16:11 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Parshanath Jayanti (Jain).

Nakshatra will be Swati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ru,Re,Ro,Ta. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date29-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:11
Sunset18:09
Moon set 14:10
Moon rise27:15:00
TithiDashami till 16:11 thereafter Ekadashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Swati
Yoga Sukarma
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 16:11 thereafter Bhava
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:41 - 14:03
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:18 - 12:41

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 05:54 AM IST
