Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 29, 2021

Today, Wednesday (December 29) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 16:11 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Parshanath Jayanti (Jain).
Nakshatra will be Swati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ru,Re,Ro,Ta. Lucky Number will be 1.
Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|29-Dec-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:11
|Sunset
|18:09
|Moon set
|14:10
|Moon rise
|27:15:00
|Tithi
|Dashami till 16:11 thereafter Ekadashi
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Swati
|Yoga
|Sukarma
|Karana
|Visti (Bhadra) till 16:11 thereafter Bhava
|Vaar
|Buddhavara (Wednesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Margashirsha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Pausha
|Moon Zodiac
|Tula (Libra)
|Sun Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|12:41 - 14:03
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|Subh Muhurat
|11:18 - 12:41
