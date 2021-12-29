Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 29, 2021

Today, Wednesday (December 29) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 16:11 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Parshanath Jayanti (Jain).

Nakshatra will be Swati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ru,Re,Ro,Ta. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 29-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:11 Sunset 18:09 Moon set 14:10 Moon rise 27:15:00 Tithi Dashami till 16:11 thereafter Ekadashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Swati Yoga Sukarma Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 16:11 thereafter Bhava Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:41 - 14:03 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:18 - 12:41

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 05:54 AM IST