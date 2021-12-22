Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 22, 2021

Today, Wednesday (December 22) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 16:51 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Cancer. Today is Sankashti Chaturthi.

Nakshatra will be Pushya. Newborn baby's moon sign will be be Cancer. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from He,Ho,Da. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha reading Atharva Shirsha will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 05:51 AM IST