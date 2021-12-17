Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 17, 2021

Today, Friday (December 17) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturdashi All Night. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and moon remains in Taurus.

Nakshatra will be Kritika till 10:39 thereafter Rohini. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from E,O,Va,Vi. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Godess Durga and reading Durga Kavach Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 05:58 AM IST