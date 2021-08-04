Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 4, 2021

Today is Wednesday 4 August 2021, Tithi Ekadashi till 15:16 thereafter Dwadashi Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Taurus till 15:06 thereafter in Gemini. Today is Kamika Ekadashi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus till 15:06 thereafter Gemini. Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Ve, Vo, Ka, Ke. The lucky Number will be 8. Love to explore new things. Good in academics. Can have interest in medical and finance sector. Friendly nature.

Today worship Lord Ganesh Read Ganesh Stotra. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.