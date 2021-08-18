Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 18, 2021

Advertisement

Today is Wednesday 18 August 2021, Tithi Ekadashi till 25:05 Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Sagittarius. Today is Putrada Ekadashi / Budhpujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Moola till 24:06 thereafter Poorvashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Ye, Yo, Bha, Bhi, Bhu. Lucky Number will be 4. Loyal, generous, and energetic but unrealistic, weak in will.

Today worship Lord Vitthal/Vishnu Read/chant the name of Vitthal. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 18-Aug-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:21 Sunset 19:02 Moon set 26:50:00 Moon rise 15:39 Tithi Ekadashi till 25:05 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Moola till 24:06 thereafter Poorvashadha Yoga Vishkambha Karana VAnija till 14:12 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Buddhvara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Shravan Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:42 - 14:17 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:07 - 12:42

