Updated on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 03:18 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 18, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Wednesday 18 August 2021, Tithi Ekadashi till 25:05 Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Sagittarius. Today is Putrada Ekadashi / Budhpujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Moola till 24:06 thereafter Poorvashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Ye, Yo, Bha, Bhi, Bhu. Lucky Number will be 4. Loyal, generous, and energetic but unrealistic, weak in will.

Today worship Lord Vitthal/Vishnu Read/chant the name of Vitthal. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date18-Aug-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:21
Sunset19:02
Moon set 26:50:00
Moon rise15:39
TithiEkadashi till 25:05
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Moola till 24:06 thereafter Poorvashadha
Yoga Vishkambha
KaranaVAnija till 14:12 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarBuddhvara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Shravan
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:42 - 14:17
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:07 - 12:42

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 05:54 AM IST
