Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 17, 2021

Today is Tuesday 17 August 2021, Tithi Dashami till 27:20 Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Scorpio till 25:34 thereafter in Sagittarius.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio till 25:34 thereafter Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Jyeshta. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from N, Ya, Yi, Yu. The lucky Number will be 3. Incredulous, competitive, possessive, good at making plans and facilitating perfect results.

Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 17-Aug-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:21 Sunset 19:03 Moon set 25:50:00 Moon rise 14:35 Tithi Dashami till 27:20 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Jyeshta Yoga Vaidhriti Karana Taitula till 16:27 thereafter Garaja Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Shravan Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 25:34 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:53 - 17:28 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:17 -13:08 Subh Muhurat 15:53 - 17:28

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 05:23 AM IST