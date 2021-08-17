e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 03:26 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 17, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan

Today is Tuesday 17 August 2021, Tithi Dashami till 27:20 Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Scorpio till 25:34 thereafter in Sagittarius.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio till 25:34 thereafter Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Jyeshta. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from N, Ya, Yi, Yu. The lucky Number will be 3. Incredulous, competitive, possessive, good at making plans and facilitating perfect results.

Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date17-Aug-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:21
Sunset19:03
Moon set 25:50:00
Moon rise14:35
TithiDashami till 27:20
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Jyeshta
Yoga Vaidhriti
KaranaTaitula till 16:27 thereafter Garaja
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Shravan
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 25:34 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:53 - 17:28
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:17 -13:08
Subh Muhurat15:53 - 17:28

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 05:23 AM IST

