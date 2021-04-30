Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for April 30, 2021

Today is Friday 30 April 2021, Tithi Chaturthi till 19:09 thereafter Panchami Purnimant month is Vaisakhaand Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Scorpio till 12:06 thereafter in Sagittarius. Today is Sankasthi chathurthi

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio till 12:06 thereafter Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 12:06 thereafter Moola. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Y,Bha. Lucky Number will be 3. Can be famous. Loves arts music but little lazy which can pull out his/her dreams.

Today worship Lord Ganesh read/chant Atharvashirisha. Today’s colour is Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.