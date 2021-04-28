Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for April 28, 2021

Today is Wednesday 28 April 2021, Tithi Dvitiya till 25:33 Purnimant month is Vaisakhaand Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Libra till 11:54 thereafter in Scorpio.

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra till 11:54 thereafter Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 17:11 thereafter Anuradha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from T,N. Lucky Number will be 1. Brilliant in statistics, maths. Can achieve bigger goals if kept consistency and hard work.

Today worship Vitthal or Krishna read/chant Vitthal or Krishna name. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.