Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 26, 2021

Today is Monday 26 April 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 12:43 thereafter Purnima Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Virgo till 12:31 thereafter in Libra.

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo till 12:31 thereafter Libra. Nakshatra will be Chitra till 23:04 thereafter Swati. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from R, T. Lucky Number will be 8. Calm and sensitive in nature. Nature lover. Academic intelligent.

Today worship Lord Shiva read/chant Om Namah Shivay. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.