Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 25, 2021

Today is Sunday 25 April 2021, Tithi Trayodashi till 16:12 thereafter Chaturdashi Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Mahavir Jayanti.

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo. Nakshatra will be Hasta. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from P, Shh, Th. Lucky Number will be 7. Will be good in journalism, law, and finance sector. Love to fight for the rights of people. Emotional, capability to do justice.

Today worship Lord Surya read/chant Surya Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.