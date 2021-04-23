Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 23, 2021

Today is Friday 23 April 2021, Tithi Ekadashi till 21:47 thereafter Dwadashi Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Kamada Ekadashi

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo. Nakshatra will be Magha till 07:40 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from M, T. The lucky Number will be 5. Aggressive, a little stubborn, but can achieve goals quickly if decided. Smart and intelligent.

Today worship Goddess Annapurna read/chant Annapurna mantra. Today keep fast to get rid of all types of sins. Today’s colour is White/Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.