Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 22, 2021

Today is Thursday 22 April 2021, Tithi Dashami 23:35 thereafter Ekadashi Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Cancer till 08:14 thereafter in Leo. Chaitra Navratri Parana.

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer till 08:14 thereafter Leo. Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 08:14 thereafter Magha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from D, M. Lucky Number will be 4. Good sense of humour, loves to get involved and find the solution to problems. Kind nature.

Today worship Lord Vishnu read/chant Vishnu name. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.