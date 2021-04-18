Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 18, 2021

Today is Sunday 18 April 2021, Tithi Shashti till 22:34 thereafter Saptami Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Gemini.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Ardra. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ku, Gha. Lucky Number will be 9. Intelligent, smart, very good in interaction with people. Little moody. Need some health care this year.

Today worship Lord Surya read/chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.