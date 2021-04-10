Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 10, 2021

Today is Saturday 10 April 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 30:02 Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Pieces.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces. Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 06:45 thereafter Uttarabharapada. Today’s newborn baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Jha, Tha. Lucky Number will be 1. The child may have an interest in tourism, science. Will be diplomatic and people-oriented.

Today worship Hanuman Read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Black. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.