Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those who are involved in court matters must stay cautious as a challenging situation is likely to occur. Your daughter may get an ambitious partner. Businessmen will have a great day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will have fewer discretionary resources. This may be due to a decision to decrease debt or increase savings and investments. Gather clarity about how your taxes will work out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your work life will become more hectic. You will be able to make a good decision regarding life with the help of your relatives. Be careful while on wheels.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have your own reasons to cherish and celebrate life. Your love life will bloom. Those in politics will enjoy fame.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You should consult a counsellor for crucial problems. Your confidence will make you gain profits. Talk to a good astrologer if your hidden fear is bothering you.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You need to keep quiet and listen to the views of others. Don’t make any important decision today. Legal and domestic issues may be rising today which be increase mental stress.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Social works and charity deeds shall keep you engaged, keeping you off from the mainstream of the profession. New job opportunities may come to your way.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Those in jewellery and tourist business will have a profitable day. Trust God and you will be soon blessed with good luck in the coming future. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Atmosphere at home will be blissful. You will be more inclined towards religion and spirituality. Trading in commodities will be profitable today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your health may be affected because of mental anxieties. You should give service of some kind to others to avoid self-destructive tendencies.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Keep a tab on your expenses. Beware of selfish people around you. Today there is nothing great you can achieve by dreaming big. Keep your eyes only on the goals.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Bank account will boost, but social events may get expensive. You have to be particular in your office work today. In convincing clients, you are very good which will help you in gaining.

