Horoscope

Updated on

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Profit from the business is likely. You will take bold decisions. Today, make sure that you keep your partner in good humour. You will meet people in power. Don’t worry about the enemies.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your popularity among your friends will soar. Unmarried people should keep an eye on matrimonial websites. Be on your toes. Prospects in business and real estate look bright.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be able to handle money matters with flair and intelligence. You will protect yourself from financial damage later on. Travelling may turn out to be hectic.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don't blow up over matters that concern your emotional life. Maintain your calm and the issues which have surfaced will help you make a good decision.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

With the help of some influential person, you might get a higher position in politics. Breakaway with your ego, otherwise you will fall flat on the ground.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

It is advisable to keep some amount of your profit aside so it will be useful in a future financial crunch. Family life will be fine. You might visit some spiritual or holy place today.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will be maintaining excellent relations with people in authority, your superior or boss and those with whom you handle business affair or contracts.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Job prospects can be excellent if you are willing to experiment and take a chance at something new. It is possible that a promotion or pay raise will come your way.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

The ties in business and work should be properly taken care of and bonds between existing partners should not be severed haphazardly. A spat with your colleague is likely today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

There is a greater chance of receiving an inheritance or legacy from a relative. Distant journeys may be required in connection with matters of a particular financial nature.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You are now approaching to the way of success. Minor hurdles/obstacles will get solved by your own wit and smartness. Those in sports will enjoy good limelight.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in