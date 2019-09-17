Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

<p>Profit from the business is likely. You will take bold decisions. Today, make sure that you keep your partner in good humour. You will meet people in power. Don’t worry about the enemies.</p>.<p>Your popularity among your friends will soar. Unmarried people should keep an eye on matrimonial websites. Be on your toes. Prospects in business and real estate look bright.</p>.<p>You will be able to handle money matters with flair and intelligence. You will protect yourself from financial damage later on. Travelling may turn out to be hectic.</p>.<p>Don't blow up over matters that concern your emotional life. Maintain your calm and the issues which have surfaced will help you make a good decision.</p>.<p>With the help of some influential person, you might get a higher position in politics. Breakaway with your ego, otherwise you will fall flat on the ground.</p>.<p>It is advisable to keep some amount of your profit aside so it will be useful in a future financial crunch. Family life will be fine. You might visit some spiritual or holy place today.</p>.<p>You will be maintaining excellent relations with people in authority, your superior or boss and those with whom you handle business affair or contracts.</p>.<p>Job prospects can be excellent if you are willing to experiment and take a chance at something new. It is possible that a promotion or pay raise will come your way.</p>.<p>The ties in business and work should be properly taken care of and bonds between existing partners should not be severed haphazardly. A spat with your colleague is likely today.</p>.<p>There is a greater chance of receiving an inheritance or legacy from a relative. Distant journeys may be required in connection with matters of a particular financial nature.</p>.<p>You are now approaching to the way of success. Minor hurdles/obstacles will get solved by your own wit and smartness. Those in sports will enjoy good limelight.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>