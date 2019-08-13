Horoscope

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 13, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A lucky day is here again, you will make good progress in personal life. Pay attention to your career life. Travel plans can be made.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Students may get some positive news regarding their future plans. Those in sports and acting sector may get an opportunity, so be alert and don’t let it go.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may face some problems in terms of financial commitments. Talk to your loved ones, they may come up with a solution to your problem.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Make new friends, this is a good time to involve in social gatherings. You will be getting a good opportunity professionally. Finances will be stable. Romance is in the air.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Excessive stress could have an impact on digestion and efforts should be made to cut down stress as much as possible. Some worry due to children could come up.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

This is a good time to built-up a good foundation of your career, so look for decent and well-established companies if you are looking for a job that will help you to increase your knowledge.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Constant interruptions and distractions could make you irritable and may raise your temper. Students have to prove their intelligence by making strong efforts in studies.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will square up to your own personal shortcomings, and try to be in control so that the quality of home life and relationships will register genuine improvements.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Official trips will be successful to attain your target. You will be proud to own the rewards and will also gain incentives. Enhance your energy level.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be feeling happy and positive today, and you have your own reasons to enjoy. You will be in a romantic mood and your love life will bloom.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Curb your personal spending. Stay calm and focused on the workplace. Your intelligence and smartness will be appreciated by your seniors. Love life will be fine.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

No major ups and downs will be found in your love life. Steel and oil sector people will have an increase in their income. Romantic relationship will be good today.

