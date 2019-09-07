Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 7, 2019

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Some of your ambitions will be realized and you may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites as well. In academic pursuits also you would gain distinction.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Positive health attributes are foreseen. Professionals like Scientists and Astrologers might experience a moderate growth. Business relations may turn into long term friendship.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Gemini is usually tall. Good day for romance with opposite sex. Stay calm and have faith. You need to find ways to relax. Your creative abilities will help you at work place.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Good monetary rewards are awaits you as appraisal for your hard work. Good health and spirits shall reflect in their romantic life as well. There are high prospects of love and marriage.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
A half day with minimal luck but you will be able to overcome problems. Be diplomatic in your interactions. Hectic and difficult situations at work are possible.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Bank account will boost, but social events may get expensive. You have to be particular in your office work today. In convincing clients you are very good which will help you in gaining.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You may have frequent travels due to new business opportunities or expansion of already running business. Work will progress smoothly and to your satisfaction.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Political leaders indeed have a good time. You will gain special recognition in the people. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Subordinates will help you in new projects. Progress in pharmaceutical and food business are likely. Musicians and singers will gain confidence in their work.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Be careful in dealing with strangers; do not lend money without taking any return surety. Keep a balance between stress and strain and make sure you do not expend all your energy at one go.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Opposite sex people will get attracted. Singles may find their partner. Writers will get new scripts and ideas. You are likely to be in happy and optimistic mood.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Business professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of the rivals. This will also incur you immense losses to you in terms of money. You are truthful diplomatic and cautious so your ambitions will bear fruit.