Horoscope

Updated on

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 14, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have a real need to be vocal. You will enjoy events that lean toward theatre, art, or music. You will earn appreciation for completing your goals at the workplace.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Stay cautious while investing. Your long-term financial goals would be attained. Maintain peace at home as a spat with your partner is likely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your life will be fairly balanced but there could be a stagnation in relationships. Your interest in money matters continues and you will think of ways to increase your assets.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Those in sports and the acting sector must take care of their health. You may be able to secure a big contract and may have a journey to a distant place. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

New projects are coming on your way. Your physical health may degrade and it will also affect your mental health. You will get into brawls with the people around you.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Some exciting things may happen in your life today. You will be in an enthusiastic mood and will be feeling very fresh. Be open and clear about your thoughts and ideas.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Those unmarried may find their match or also might fall in love. Your parents may help you with career decision and may recommend the best for you.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will lead from the front and initiate in an attempt to advance your interest and bring about true and lasting gains in every aspect of life. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

All the achievements, both at work and in love are possible only in cooperation. Rely on your close/ best friends, because they know what is best for you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Today, you will find yourself soaked in spirituality. You could find yourself connected with the work of god and spend money on religious/ spiritual matters too. Health is fine.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Domestic happiness will prevail. Those involved in the stock market can make some money. You will receive support for your ideas and thoughts. A short trip is indicated.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Personal projects will move to your satisfaction. Keep yourself mentally strong as you may have to cope up with many issues. Unexpected gains are likely.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in