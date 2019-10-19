Horoscope

Updated on

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 19, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will get a chance today to rectify your mistake and clear up misunderstandings with colleagues at the workplace. Those in sports or arts will give their best performance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Minor health problems may trouble you today. There will minor hurdles in business and make sure you discuss with your business partner before taking any decision.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will focus on your on-going projects and would be able to complete it before time. Discussion with new clients will find success today. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may see a small failure while undertaking business ventures. You may escape any psychological ordeals with sheer will power and determination.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Leos are good parents they know how to handle their children. Sportsmen and film stars will get good opportunities. Good day for short trip and romance with your partner.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may find yourself taking centre stage as your ideas are appreciated, people are willing to act on your suggestions. Meetings will be productive. Romance is in the air.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your love life will be peaceful. Support from your family members will give you strength. You will be focused on your long term goals and will steadily be working towards achieving them.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Making practical plans for the future and setting realistic time-frames will ensure that you are not disappointed if things take a while to materialise. Take care of your belongings today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

A strong financial position is what you crave and you go all out to fulfil this desire. You will be assertive, ambitious and confident. There is more success at home than abroad.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Be careful in your interactions with the opposite sex. Take a minimum risk at the workplace. Trouble awaits you in the form of false reports. Avoid making major decisions.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

A promotion is in the cards for some Aquarians. Those in the education sector will do well. You will stay active in your social circles. Investment in shares or stock market will be profitable.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in