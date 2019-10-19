Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 19, 2019

<p>You will get a chance today to rectify your mistake and clear up misunderstandings with colleagues at the workplace. Those in sports or arts will give their best performance.</p>.<p>Minor health problems may trouble you today. There will minor hurdles in business and make sure you discuss with your business partner before taking any decision.</p>.<p>You will focus on your on-going projects and would be able to complete it before time. Discussion with new clients will find success today. Romantic relationships will be fine.</p>.<p>You may see a small failure while undertaking business ventures. You may escape any psychological ordeals with sheer will power and determination.</p>.<p>Leos are good parents they know how to handle their children. Sportsmen and film stars will get good opportunities. Good day for short trip and romance with your partner.</p>.<p>You may find yourself taking centre stage as your ideas are appreciated, people are willing to act on your suggestions. Meetings will be productive. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>Your love life will be peaceful. Support from your family members will give you strength. You will be focused on your long term goals and will steadily be working towards achieving them.</p>.<p>Making practical plans for the future and setting realistic time-frames will ensure that you are not disappointed if things take a while to materialise. Take care of your belongings today.</p>.<p>A strong financial position is what you crave and you go all out to fulfil this desire. You will be assertive, ambitious and confident. There is more success at home than abroad.</p>.<p>Be careful in your interactions with the opposite sex. Take a minimum risk at the workplace. Trouble awaits you in the form of false reports. Avoid making major decisions.</p>.<p>A promotion is in the cards for some Aquarians. Those in the education sector will do well. You will stay active in your social circles. Investment in shares or stock market will be profitable.</p>.<p>You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together.</p>