Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 20, 2019

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have a deep organic relationship with food; savouring exquisite delicacies and even cooking gives you considerable pleasure. Work pressure in job will get somewhat reduced today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Those who are already in a relationship will get more responsive towards their partners. Your love-life will improve. Enjoy good health and any major health issue is unlikely to trouble them.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Most of your efforts will yield positive results and you will be appreciated in your field of work. You will want to keep your plans secret. There may be some good sources of income for you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

There will be complicated situations that may cause confused feelings. you may feel like you are losing you’re touch with your life partner because of these confused feelings.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You can clear some of your debts as more cash will be coming your way. Your nature of keeping relations with others will give you some new contacts.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Keeping in touch with loved ones will ease your tensions. Cooperation is needed at workplace to carry out your projects successfully. Be cautious while on wheels.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Today you could lend a hand to an elderly relative or friend. You are likely to meet lot of opposite sex people and possible love prospects. You need to learn and accept people.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your actions and activities will become low profile and somewhat ineffective. Written and spoken words should be weighed carefully. Unnecessary travel should be avoided.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

If you are in job, you can get desirable success, salary and position, all shall upgrade proportionately. You may receive your money back from the borrower.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You need to be cautious about your investment and keep a tab on your expenditure. Your long term financial goals would be attained.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Success shall come out easily. Overseas travel is on the cards for those aspiring for higher education. Scholarship and other financial rewards are also on the cards.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

